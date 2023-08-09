STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — The Division of Criminal Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at the request of the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Roads were closed for a time due to the large police presence on the southeastern edge of Sturgis, just south of the interstate.

One person was hurt in the shooting, according to a news release from South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley. The release states the Highway Patrol is cooperating in the investigation and no officers were hurt.

Our KELOLAND News photographer on the scene reports law enforcement are blocking the road in the area. Multiple agencies appear to have responded to the area.

The Sturgis Police Department says a shooting happened at the Big D gas station on Junction Avenue and Dickson Drive at 10:03 a.m. MT Wednesday. They are asking for any photos or videos connected to the incident to be shared.

The DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence and interview officers and witnesses. It will also review all video cameras from the area.

Thousands of visitors are in the area for the 83rd annual Sturgis Rally, which runs through Sunday, August 13. So far, more than 250,000 vehicles have been counted entering the rally.

Sturgis Police ask that if you have any information regarding the shooting incident to contact the Meade County Dispatch Center at 605-720-6650.

After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a case report and shooting summation to be reviewed by the Attorney General. The release of the summary is anticipated within 30 days.

This is a developing story; look for updates online and on TV as new information is confirmed.