UPDATE: Authorities investigating deadly farm accident west of Baltic

UPDATE 7:50 p.m.: Deputies with the Minnehaha county sheriff’s office are investigating a deadly farm accident. They were called to an area west of Baltic late this afternoon.

“There was one person deceased at the scene. We don’t have any further information regarding this incident but we will have further information tomorrow,” Capt. Adam Ziska with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said.

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews were called to a farmstead southeast of Colton Wednesday evening.

Witnesses in the area of 250th Street and 466th Avenue called for help around 5:15 p.m.

Authorities have closed down a road to traffic as they respond to the emergency.

Our KELOLAND News photographer says he can hear a helicopter at the scene.

This is a developing story; KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene and we’ll update this story with new information as details are confirmed.