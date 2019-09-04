Law enforcement looking for missing inmate from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City are looking for a missing inmate Wednesday.

Authorities say inmate Laney Bacon left the Rapid City Community Work Center without authorization overnight. Bacon, age 20, is 5-feet-10 and weighs 186 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Bacon is serving a 3-year, 9-month sentence for transferring a stolen vehicle and a 9-month sentence for eluding authorities. He also has a 7-year, 9-month sentence with three years suspended for grand theft in Pennington County.

If you know anything about Bacon’s location, contact authorities.