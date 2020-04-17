Breaking News
Law enforcement locates inmate who escaped

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — An inmate who walked away from a minimum-security unit in Pierre in March is back in custody.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections says inmate Sylvia Red Leaf was located in Box Elder Friday morning.

Red Leaf was part of a group of inmates who walked away from the Pierre Community Work Center March 23.

Red Leaf is serving two 3-year, 9-month, 15-day sentences for possession of a controlled substance and a 1-year, 9-month, 15-day sentence for eluding. All of the convictions are from Pennington County.

Inmate Philomene Boneshirt is the only inmate among the group who remains on escape status.

