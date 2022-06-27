SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A suspect in multiple burglaries fired a gun in the air while being followed by a Dell Rapids business owner on Monday morning, Capt. Josh Phillips of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said during the June 27 Sioux Falls Police briefing.

Phillips that at about 4 a.m. on Monday, a business owner in Dell Rapids saw on security cameras that two men were burglarizing his business at 75th Avenue and Jasper Street.

Phillips said the burglary suspects were attempting to steal copper wire.

The owner confronted the individuals and followed them. But officials say that’s when one of the suspects fired a gun once in the air and sped off.

The sheriff’s office says that the car is a 2018 to 2022 white Silverado with no plates and possibly held a red toolbox and stolen copper wire. Authorities believe the suspects were involved in other morning burglaries.

Those with any information on the incidents, or who may see a vehicle that fits the description, should contact local law enforcement or Sioux Empire CrimeStoppers at 605-367-7007.