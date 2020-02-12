Live Now
Law enforcement investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rapid City

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Authorities in Pennington County are investigating a crash that involved a Rapid City Area School bus.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says a passenger vehicle rear-ended a school bus on Nemo Road.

Authorities say there were three children on the school bus at the time of the crash. One child suffered non-life threatening injuries. All three children were treated at the scene and released to their parents.

The driver of the bus was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was cited for Failure to Stop for a School Bus.

