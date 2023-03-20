ROCK RAPIDS, I.A. (KELO) — Parents in the Central Lyon Community School District in Rock Rapids, Iowa, are learning about an investigation into a non-district school employee who had interactions with students.

According to a Facebook post from the district, the allegations are considered severe and are being taken seriously, but did not go into detail about the case.

The post goes on to say the employee no longer has access to students or school facilities.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office interviewed the students and parents involved, but law enforcement told the district there are no students in imminent danger.