Law enforcement in Rapid City have new drones to use in search & rescue missions

With the rugged terrain of the Black Hills, law enforcement agencies encounter a variety of search and rescue missions each year.

Two from this year remain unsolved. Now Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue, and Rapid City Police, have new tools in their arsenal that could aid future search missions.

This pair of drones will give law enforcement a bird’s eye view of large areas while still on the ground.

“In addition to that we have infrared capabilities so if a person goes missing, we’re able to get that up in the air and hopefully have a happy resolution to the missing person,” Lt. Dustin Morrison, Special Operations Manager for Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The larger of the two drones will be used for longer flights. They both come with a high resolution camera.

“It’s really quick to deploy, really fast to deploy, it’s agile, it’s nimble and it’s also got a camera on it as well it’s got thermal and it comes with a few attachments on it,” Deputy Jeff Jones, Pilot with Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The bigger drone flies up to 400 feet in the air and five to seven miles out.”

“As a kid growing up I played a lot of flight simulators and this would stick right in there with that, learning how to do that, a lot of hand eye coordination,” Deputy Jones said.

Together, the drones cost $56,000. The county has ten pilots who will be able to fly them.

“It’s another tool that’s out there and if we can make things safer for our officers and deputies out there, we’d be remis if we didn’t at least explore that,” Lt. Morrison said.

The Pennington County drone pilots have to be recertified in part 107 with Federal Aviation Administration every two years.