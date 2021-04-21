Law enforcement in Rapid City bringing awareness to multiple causes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City are showing their colors for several different causes today.

The purple stands for National Crime Victim’s Rights Week. Those wearing teal stands for Sexual Assault Awareness Month. And dark blue is for Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month.

“There’s just a lot of folks who understand that victims need all the support that we can give them and that’s what our role is,” Scott Hultgren, Victim Specialist with PCSO, said.

The Pennington County and Rapid City law enforcement teams say the first step to getting help if you find yourself in an abusive situation is reaching out.