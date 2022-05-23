RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Rapid City are urging everyone to Click it or Ticket as more cars hit the road for summer vacations.

As Memorial Day approaches and tourism season begins, expect to see Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputies on the road.

They’re on the lookout for drivers who are breaking the law.

“This time of year, school is getting out for a lot of schools. Memorial Day holiday, a lot of families are taking family trips or camping. A lot more people on the road than normal. Inevitably there will be crashes and buckling up just increases your chances of not getting injured or even saving your life,” Sgt. Jesse Huschley, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In 2020, almost 11,000 car passengers died in the United States that were not buckled up.

“Also in 2020, there were more fatalities in rural areas than urban areas where there is more people. So a lot of people think that if they are rural, they have a lesser chance of being in a crash or being injured in a crash when that is not true at all,” Sgt. Huschley said.

The Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to drive the speed limit, never drink and drive, and buckle up. Because it can impact more people than yourself.

“It does affect folks because you have your first-responders who are there who have to see the aftermath. We have to notify families and I can tell you that half a second of clicking your seat belt to save your life will affect many other people in your family and your friends,” Lt. Chris Hislip, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, said.

The Click it or Ticket Campaign runs from May 23 through June 5 this year.