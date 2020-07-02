Law enforcement officials are ready for presidential visit and fireworks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The 4th of July is always busy for law enforcement. When you add in a presidential visit, all of the extra traffic from Mount Rushmore fireworks, along with protests, authorities are bracing for one of the busiest holidays in years.

Sheriff Kevin Thom says Pennington County has been preparing for President Donald Trump’s visit for months.

“Of course, tomorrow’s the day. We’ve been working with our federal partners and our state partners getting ready for the event and I believe we are,” Sheriff Thom said.

Crews with the sheriff’s office are going to set up at Mount Rushmore making sure the event runs smoothly while police officers will be in Rapid City.

Lt. Brian Blenner, with Rapid City Police, says it’s important for the community to remember that fireworks are not allowed to be fired in town.

“With the holidays, there’s always increased traffic in Rapid City so we are taking some precautions to make sure everyone is safe. We are going to have extra officers working both Friday and Saturday,” Lt. Blenner said.

The sheriff’s office and police department are also in contact with protest organizers.

“That is their right and we want to facilitate that right, we just want to make sure they are peaceful,” Lt. Blenner said.

“We’ve made everyone aware of the law that pertains to obstructing the right of ways, lying in the roads, those sort of things, whatever it might be will get you arrested, if that’s your objective is to get arrested we can accommodate that. We prefer to work with people on the front side and keep it as smooth as possible,” Sheriff Thom said.

Whether you plan to protest or enjoy the show at Mount Rushmore, authorities hope that all of the preparations will result in a safe holiday for everyone.

There will also be a fireworks display in Rapid City on Saturday at the Executive Golf course. The show will start at about 9:30 p.m. MT.