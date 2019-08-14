Law enforcement from multiple agencies at scene near Hartford over noon hour

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) – An unusual scene unfolded just off of Interstate 90 on Wednesday, just east of Hartford.

The Highway Patrol, Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and DCI surrounded a red pickup abandoned in a soybean field just before noon. Some of the vehicles drove past the truck and into another field. We also spotted ambulances, fire trucks and tow trucks nearby.

We’ve reached out to the agencies involved; at this point, we haven’t received any information about what was going on. We will update this story when we do.

