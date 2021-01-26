Law enforcement, EMS workers, health care workers, paramedics, EMTs get access to second COVID vaccine in Sioux Falls

Vaccinating for COVID-19 continues, with each shot bringing us all a step closer to ending the pandemic. On Tuesday in Sioux Falls at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, law enforcement, EMS workers, health care workers, paramedics and EMTs were able to come for their second COVID-19 vaccine.

“Feel very fortunate to get the second dose,” said Mike Top, batallion chief of enforcement and investigation with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

People who protect the community received protection, as Top points out.

“Being able to have protection for ourselves, we’re not spreading the virus throughout the community as we provide protection for the community, so it feels great to have that,” Top said.

Sara Romeo, who’s a registered nurse for both Avera McKennan and the City of Sioux Falls, was one of the people helping administer the vaccine.

“Oh, it almost brings tears,” Romeo said. “So excited to get people from the community and get this vaccine out there.”

“Now’s the time to really double down, get those vaccinations as they become available, and then of course continue to use your mitigation efforts,” said Sandy Frentz, public health manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “We have to continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, cover our cough, stay at home if we’re ill, all those things that we’ve been saying for a year now, because together they all add up to be a really good thing.”

All adding up to a safer community and home.

“It’s a sense of relief too because it’s helping me keep my family safer at home,” Top said.

The CDC says you still should wear a mask even if you’ve received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.