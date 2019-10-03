Law enforcement, educators, advocates focus on child abuse response in SD

According to the South Dakota State Legislature, 4,000 children are sexually abused in South Dakota every year. Maybe you know one of them, or maybe you were one of them. Right now law enforcement, health officials, teachers and advocates are uniting to stop the epidemic before one more child is added to that statistic.

43-percent of rape victims are under the age of 18. A special agent with the Department of Criminal Investigation says it’s not that the numbers are getting worse, but we are getting better at noticing and reporting instances of child abuse. That’s why the Community Response to Child Abuse Conference is important to help those efforts.

When you see lights and sirens, this probably comes to mind.

“Law enforcement gets the reputation of we arrest the bad guys,” Cam Corey, DCI, said.

When it comes to cases of child abuse and maltreatment, DCI Special Agent Cam Corey says that comes second to the first priority: keeping children safe.

“In most cases, the professional doesn’t need to interview the children. They need to listen,” Corey said.

That’s one of the lessons law enforcement, educators, medical professionals, and advocates are learning at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

“Unfortunately, there is an epidemic of child maltreatment in our state,” Carrie Sanderson, director for the Center for the Prevention of Child Maltreatment, said.

These seminars are bringing together experts, including child abuse survivors, to help make the state a safer place for children.

“We are building a resilient South Dakota, resilient community through educating our professionals in the areas of mandatory reporting, data collection, response to issues of child maltreatment,” Sanderson said.

Corey hopes this conference leads to fewer lights and sirens, and more positive outcomes for children.

“Just by talking to these wonderful professionals who are doing their best for kids, there’s good things ahead,” Corey said.

The conference continues through Friday. Governor Kristi Noem will be one of the guest speakers.