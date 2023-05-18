RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — For National Police Week, a few law enforcement agencies in the Black Hills came together for a competitive softball game.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with the Rapid City Police Department to take on Ellsworth Airforce Base Security Forces Squadron at the Post 22 Baseball Field Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office shared a video of the game. In it, you can see a member of the Rapid City Police Department get an inside-the-park home run after the outfielder missed the ball.