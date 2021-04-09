Law enforcement bringing attention to Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in Sioux Falls and Minnehaha County are raising awareness about a serious topic.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Today, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council spent time putting these teal ribbons on police and sheriff’s office vehicles. the Family Violence Council says local law enforcement agencies are an integral part in addressing this issue in the community.

“We want to bring knowledge and awareness to this in the community so that people can feel more comfortable reporting it,” Kelli Peterson, with the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council, said.

During the month Sadie, the Sexual Assault Awareness Bear will ride along with officers.