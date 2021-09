SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local authorities want you to be on the lookout for one of Minnehaha County’s most wanted.

There are four warrants for Marloe Farr’s arrest. The most serious is for aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to court documents, Farr threatened his ex-girlfriend and shot a gun at her in August.

If you see Farr, or know where he is, call police or Crime Stoppers at 605-367-7007.