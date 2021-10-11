Law enforcement appreciation dinner being held on November 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For 40 years, South Dakota has been showing its appreciation to law enforcement with a wild game feed. This year’s event is on November 10th at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall. Besides honoring law enforcement, the event is also an opportunity to raise a lot of money for children’s charities.

Since 1982, law enforcement officers from across the state have gathered in Sioux Falls for a wild game feed.

It was a way to thank them for their service.

Scott Abdallah, who is honoring his dad’s wishes by keeping the event going after he passed away in 2019, says the first year started out really small.

“I think there was probably 40 or 50 just a small group of folks who got together to have some wild game,” Abdallah said.

The event became so popular, it quickly grew in size to 2,000 guests made up of law enforcement and business leaders and is now held as a major fundraiser.

“So to date, this event has donated millions of dollars to children’s charities in the Sioux Falls community, again that started with that small event 40 years ago,” Abdallah said.

They also donate bicycles every year that have been refurbished by inmates.

“At the end of the event, law enforcement from all different communities across the state will collect these bikes and take them back home to their communities and give them to less fortunate children in their communities who otherwise might not have a bike so a great way for law enforcement to build trust with children at an early age,” Abdallah said.

Abdallah says these days that’s more important than ever.

“While other states are criticizing and attacking and dishonoring their police, we are celebrating the 40th annual law enforcement appreciation dinner where two thousand people come together to thank law enforcement,” Abdallah said.

They’ll also announce the William Janklow Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.