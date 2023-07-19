SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Avera Health searches for a new chief executive officer and president, its current chief financial officer will be its interim leader.

Julie Lautt will become the interim president and CEO on Aug. 5. Lautt will continue to fill her CFO role while she serves as interim president and CEO.

Avera Health president and CEO Bob Sutton announced his planned departure in April. Avera Health cited a recently diagnosed serious medical condition requiring an intensive care regimen as the reason.

Before she joined Avera Lautt worked for Coopers & Lybrand and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a graduate of the University of South Dakota.