Lauren Daigle to perform at PREMIER CENTER

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A world tour for a two-time GRAMMY Award winner includes a stop in Sioux Falls.

Lauren Daigle will play at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

The “Lauren Daigle World Tour” features an all new stage production, design and set list highlighting Daigle’s raw vocal power and stage presence. She’ll feature some of her hits, including her latest single “Rescue” and the double-Platinum selling #1 single “You Say.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $29.50 – $125.