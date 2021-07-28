Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center closed due to ‘diarrhea incident’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You won’t be able to cool off at some pools in Sioux Falls today.

Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center says the pool will be closed on Wednesday, July 28 due to a “diarrhea incident.” Crews don’t expect the facility to reopen until Friday, so proper cleaning can take place.

Related Content Supervised Playground Program keeping kids entertained

Officials say scheduled swimming lessons will take place at Midco Aquatic Center.

Wild Water West also announced they will be closed on Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation reminds the public that all other outdoor facilities will be open during their regular hours.