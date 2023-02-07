SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Having clean clothes to wear is something a lot of us might take for granted, but for some people, that’s not always an option.

The St. Francis House was one of three non-profit agencies that received pallets and pallets of laundry detergent.

Clean laundry gives the guests at St. Francis House loads of hope.

It’s a tall order to fill.

“So our guests don’t have to worry about buying laundry soap,” St. Francis House executive director Julie Becker said.

But volunteers at the St. Francis House spent this morning unloading boxes upon boxes of laundry detergent that were donated by Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus.

“When food stamps don’t cover it for our families; it’s an expense when they don’t have to budget for and don’t have to worry about it, it’s a true blessing,” Becker said.

A blessing guests like Todd Hastings, don’t take for granted.

“Its wonderful people in Sioux Falls are so generous in donating time and money and products for us,” Hastings said.

The St. Francis House helps people get back on their feet moving them from Homelessness to Hope!

Here they get a safe place to live, eat, and of course, do their laundry.

“Oh yes, I just did some this morning,” Hastings said.

This donation will last them for over six months and do well over seven thousand loads of laundry.

That’s important when you’re working to save money and build a better life for yourself.

“This is a great opportunity given to us, so we can help our guests feel like they’re special,” Becker said.

The other two non-profits receiving laundry detergent were the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the Union Gospel Mission.