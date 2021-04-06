Laundry detergent donation benefits St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having clean clothes to wear is something you might not think twice about. But for some people, it’s not always an option.

Both the St. Francis House and Bishop Dudley Hospitality House are receiving a much needed donation of laundry detergent today thanks to the Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus.

“We are able to help out both of the houses plus take care of all their commercial laundry and all their commercial dish soap and it’s extremely needed in the area and it’s just something we are glad to be able to help with,” Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus, Jim Coburn said.

This donation will help people like Justin Bublitz, who is a guest at the St. Francis House.

“I work overnight sanitation at Smithfield so my clothes get wet and I have to go through a lot of clothes so it is awesome to have laundry and laundry soap,” guest at St. Francis House, Justin Bublitz said.

The group raised more than $11,000 and used that money to buy 100 jugs of laundry detergent for each agency. That adds up to 10,000 loads of laundry per agency.

“The ability for our guests to have free laundry soap so they can wash their clothes when they come home from work is what gives them that sense of dignity so that they can return, nothing is worse than having to wear clothes that are not clean,” executive director, St. Francis House, Julie Becker said.

“This donation of laundry detergent is a huge blessing for us because we just don’t have it in our budget to provide laundry detergent for everyone who needs to do their laundry,” executive director, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House, Madeline Shields said.

A donation that will make a difference.

“After a long, hard day at work it is awesome to have clean clothes and have laundry soap provided,” Bublitz said.

Each agency also received a check for $3,500 which will go towards general operations of the agency.