SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Israel retaliated against Hamas into the early hours of Sunday morning in parts of southern Israel.

Massive blasts were seen lighting up the night sky in a bright orange glow. The retaliatory strikes followed Saturday’s surprise attack by Hamas militants in which nearly 500 people were killed in the deadliest day of violence in Israel in 50 years.

Israeli soldiers have also been battling Hamas fighters in the streets of Israel’s south this morning.

A brief exchange of strikes between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group meanwhile has raised fears of a broader Middle Eastern conflict.

President Biden on Saturday said the United States “stands with the people of Israel in the face of these terrorist assaults.”

Governor Kristi Noem issued a statement of support to Israel Saturday saying the attack by Hamas “was an act of war, an invasion of your sacred home.”

New York City’s iconic Empire State Building shone “in the colors of the Israeli flag” last night in a towering show of support for Israel. The building’s lights changed colors at 10 p.m. last night and remained white and blue for one hour.