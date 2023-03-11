SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Today’s weather has created slick roads in the KELOLAND area. There have been multiple reports of vehicles sliding into ditches. One vehicle struck a snowplow on a city street. Law enforcement responded to several motorists stuck on roads north of Minnehaha County.

As Meteorologist Adam Rutt reported earlier this morning, the southeastern and northeastern part of the state is in a winter weather advisory. Buckle down for a blustery Saturday with winds blowing that snow around up to 45mph. The winds will continue to blow into Sunday with temperatures slightly below average in the week to follow.

It looks like spring is right around the corner – a very wide corner.