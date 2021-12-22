Latest Sanford Health COVID-19 hospitalizations shows 92 percent are unvaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas just days away, doctors continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted before you gather with family and friends.

The latest hospitalization report from Sanford Health shows how much the vaccines can protect against COVID-19 infection or severe symptoms.

Of the 178 patients in Sanford hospitals, nearly 92 percent are unvaccinated, which are shaded in red. 

Of the 67 patients in the ICU, 61 are unvaccinated and 43 of the 46 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.

