Latest Sanford Health COVID-19 hospitalizations shows 92 percent are unvaccinated

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With Christmas just days away, doctors continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted before you gather with family and friends.

The latest hospitalization report from Sanford Health shows how much the vaccines can protect against COVID-19 infection or severe symptoms.

Here are the latest numbers of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Getting vaccinated can help protect against COVID-19 infection or severe complications. Learn about the benefits and how you can schedule a vaccine appointment: https://t.co/wT29jQDj3c pic.twitter.com/PKCoTf4Gb9 — Sanford Health (@SanfordHealth) December 21, 2021

Of the 178 patients in Sanford hospitals, nearly 92 percent are unvaccinated, which are shaded in red.

Of the 67 patients in the ICU, 61 are unvaccinated and 43 of the 46 patients on a ventilator are unvaccinated.