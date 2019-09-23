Latest gun threat report in Rapid City middle school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It can happen at any school in any community. A student notices a classmate with a gun. The latest report was in Rapid City. While the weapon turned out to be a BB gun, police and school administrators are using the incident to drive home an important lesson.

Around mid-morning last Friday, a student at South Middle School reported that one of his classmates brought a gun to school.

The school contacted police.

“The first thing is to find the student where they’re at and once you have them you determine if they have a weapon on them and if they don’t, then you go to the locker or the vehicle,” Sgt. Tim Doyle said.

They quickly found it in a student’s locker.

“It was a BB gun that was brought in, it was painted to look like a real weapon so that was nerve wracking for a lot of our students,” Katy Urban said.

Sgt. Tim Doyle says most of these cases involve airsoft guns or BB guns.

Just like real guns, they’re not allowed in school.

“So it kind of comes down to the parents being responsible for their kid and make sure that their kid knows that that’s not acceptable, that the kid doesn’t have access to a real gun or if they have an airsoft gun or whatever it’s not made to look like it’s a real gun and they instill in their child that it’s not acceptable to bring that to school,” Sgt Doyle said.

The Rapid City School District wants to encourage students, parents, and staff “if they see something, say something”

“…We will take care of it, which is what happened in this situation and fortunately the outcome was positive,” Urban said.

“Things do happen fast but in our world that’s always the way it is, so this was handled just like it should’ve been and no one was hurt and that’s a good thing,” Sgt. Doyle said.

To give you an idea of just how important it is to talk with your kids. Not too long ago, the Sioux Falls School District sent out a similar message after a child brought a toy gun to school in a backpack