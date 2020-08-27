Latest continued unemployment claims at 9,051 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were 752 new or initial new weekly unemployment claims reported by the South Dakota Department of Labor for the week of Aug. 16-22.

Overall, the amount of continued unemployment claims in South Dakota is at 9,051 for the week ending Aug. 15. That number is a decrease from the pandemic peak of 25,186 for the week ending May 9.

A total of $1.5 million was paid out in state benefits along with $2.7 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $1.2 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $105,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

Iowa was the only state in a five-state area to have an increase in new claims, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The state’s claims increased by 957 from 5,997 to 6,954.

Claims in Minnesota decreased by 1,245 from 12,081 to 10,836. Nebraska had a decrease of 564 from 3,268 to 2,704. Claims in North Dakota decreased by from 855 to 803.