SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — — A sex offender – whose crimes span more than four decades – is accused of indecent exposure at a Sioux Falls business.

A prosecutor says one of Timothy McGinley’s latest victims was a child.

Today a judge agreed to let McGinley out of jail as long as he stays away from kids under the age of 16.

But, as we found out, according to his criminal record, McGinley’s past victims range in age from 14-to-52.

On Monday evening, customers at this North Cliff Avenue laundromat found themselves face to face with a naked man.

“I’m not sure if he was changing his clothes or cleaning some of them, but essentially at one point he was completely naked in the facility,” said Public Information Officer Sam Clemens

“Other people were inside there at the time and ended up calling police,” added Clemens.

68-year-old Timothy McGinley was still there when officers arrived, so police made an arrest. McGinley is charged with indecent exposure.

According to the South Dakota Sex offender registry, McGinley lists his address as a Sioux Falls homeless shelter, but all of his sex crimes were committed across the border in Nebraska.

His convictions date back to 1980, when he was convicted of sexually assaulting a 52-year-old woman.

In 1997, he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy.

He was convicted again in 2018 and 2019…

His most recent crime was last year and the victim was a 14-year-old boy.

McGinley also has a handful of convictions in South Dakota, mostly involving drugs and alcohol.