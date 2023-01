SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Public schools in Sioux Falls will start two hours late on Thursday.

After snow days on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials with the Sioux Falls School District said will be a 2-hour late start Thursday. Officials say the extra time should help people drive slowly and leave plenty of space.

There will be no morning practices or activities.

The city of Sioux Falls continues to cleanup snow after more than 12 inches fell Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.