Late May snowfall in the Black Hills

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- While the east side of the state is dealing with rain -- people on the west side are shoveling snow. In fact, some areas of the Black Hills have seen more than a foot of snow.

Some reports from this morning say areas in the Black Hills received 14 inches, while areas near Pactola have reports of 25 inches of snow. 

"A lot of snow, luckily not a lot of winds. So slippery roads, a lot of people are off in the ditches, and of course today our biggest issue has been roads, getting them open," Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Captain Tony Harrison said.

The heavy, wet snow has caused trees to break and block roads.

"They are cracking and snapping all over the road. Luckily, no one was injured," Harrison said.

And with Memorial Day weekend only days away, tourists may only see the snow on the ground, rather than green grass.

"Absolutely affects tourism and it's too bad for them because they are coming in at a big time of the year. A lot of tourists, I know, that were up at Mt. Rushmore, couldn't even see it," Harrison said.

Leaving people cleaning up after the storm.

"It's warming up, things are melting like crazy. Next for us is, we are making sure to continue getting the routes open," Harrison said.

