Last week to pheasant hunt in South Dakota

It’s been a rough pheasant hunting season for South Dakota due to all of our storms.

Roads leading into popular hunting spots have been flooded and many farmers waited to harvest crops.

But, as we head into the final days of the season, Game, Fish and Parks says the season has gotten better, especially since the ground has dried up.

“Pheasants have been hard to get at because they have been in cropped fields, but the luck on pheasants has really picked up later in the season as a result of crops being picked later so we’ve heard good reports later in the season,” Josh Delger with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks said.

The pheasant hunting season in South Dakota ends on January 5.