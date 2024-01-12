SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Students at the University of Sioux Falls will start their summer break three weeks earlier in the future. This month is the last time the school will have a J-term.

Olivia Sheets, a third-year senior at USF, is double majoring and has utilized J-term since she started college.

“It excelled getting out of here a year early. So in my experience, you know, graduating a year early, that saves me a ton of money and looking to go on to grad school,” said Sheets.

Currently, J-term is included in tuition with two-thirds of the student body taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Especially if it is a harder class. You can dedicate all your attention to it,” said Sheets. “I know a lot of athletes have to be here on campus during J-term, so, you know, it kind of helps them.”

Brett Deschler is a football player who is also double majoring at USF.

“During the regular school year, you’d have like three or four classes, so like you’d have to study for a lot of different classes, but instead you can just dedicate all of your time just studying for that class,” said Deschler.

Next spring starting in 2025 a new May term will be offered to go along with USF’s summer courses and the spring semester will start right after winter break.

“We will put everything we’re going to do in May into about three weeks. So right after the commencement to Memorial Day, there will be some opportunities there for a variety of things,” said Joe Obermueller vice president for academic affairs at USF.

One reason for the change is that the number of credits needed to graduate has decreased over the years. The number of credits needed to graduate used to be 128, now it’s 120.

“J-term back then was to facilitate a student being able to finish in four years. Well, with the reduction of credits, students can still finish in four years with no problem,” Obermueller.

USF hopes the change will open the door for new experiences in the travel curriculum.

“We try to keep in mind that whenever a tradition ends, it allows for the possibility for something new to emerge. Some new traditions may develop as a result of doing this. And so we’re we’re excited about that, too.” said Obermueller.

This month USF offered 42 J-Term courses, 15 were held on campus. The rest were online.

The university’s J-term dates back to the 1970s.