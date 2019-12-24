Last-minute shopping: The thought that ultimately counts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a top priority for many of us the last few weeks- what are we going to buy for the special people in our life? Even though Tuesday is Christmas Eve, not all the shopping is done. Becky Smith of Brandon, SD is doing some last-minute shopping on Monday.

“We just started, so hopefully it’ll go really good and really quick,” Becky Smith said.

Her son Aiden has a strategy for shopping for his little brother.

“We just pick out what we want for the other that we think is best,” Aiden said.

That’s part of it.

“And then we just tell our mom,” Aiden said.

Sometimes we all need a little help making sure a gift gets where it needs to go. Inside Kidtopia in east Sioux Falls, Christen Cunningham of Centerville, SD is on a mission.

“I am looking for some last-minute additions to my granddaughter’s pile of Christmas gifts,” Cunningham said.

But she’s not after just anything- she’s got a specific aim in mind.

“This year she’s really into building things and putting things together, so I had pulled out an old set of Lincoln Logs from my son, and she just loved it, so she added that to her wish list,” Cunningham said.

Nearby, Mainstream Boutique manager Megan VanMaanen is also seeing last-minute shoppers.

“Whether it’s a gift card, or an accessory for a wife or a stocking-stuffer, we’ve had all kinds of people in today,” VanMaanen said.

In the end, it’s the thought that counts.