Last day to sign up for Sioux Falls Neighborhood Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re interested in ways to improve your neighborhood, today’s the last day to sign up for a Neighborhood Summit happening this Saturday.

The summit is being hosted by the City of Sioux Falls. The goal is to let people know about the resources out there to help create stronger neighborhoods. Diane de Kouyer works with many of the city’s 20 neighborhood associations throughout the year. She says some of the hot topics include the emerald ash borer, reducing crime and getting people to slow down around schools.

“People zipping through the neighborhoods close to school zones. That’s been a big issue,” de Koeyer said.

The Neighborhood Summit runs from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday at the Sioux Falls Orpheum Theater Center. The event is open to the public but Thursday is the last day to register.