If you have been procrastinating on that fall yard work… you might not want to wait much longer. The last day to drop of leaves and branches at Sioux Falls’ two free drop-off sites is this Sunday.

The sites will close for the season on Sunday, November 24 at 5 p.m. The sites are located at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds and west of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

They are open Monday through Saturday 9-a.m. to 5-p.m. and Sunday Noon to 5-p.m.