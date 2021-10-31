Last day to donate winter wear for the Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday is the final day to drop off winter gear at most Sioux Falls Lewis Drug stores for the 8th annual Keep KELOLAND Warm coat drive.

The donated coats, hats and gloves from the Keep KELOLAND Warm drive go to the St. Francis House to be sorted and distributed to not only their guests, but guests of other shelters and agencies in Sioux Falls.

The drive started at the beginning of the month. Though the St. Francis House isn’t sure exactly how many coats have been donated so far, the volunteer coordinator estimates that number is well over 100. There are coats of all sizes and types to help keep those in need warm as the weather gets colder.

“You know, today is a prime example,” Julie Becker, executive director of the St. Francis House said. “When I stepped out this morning, this Sunday Halloween, and it’s 43 degrees out. And so, it’s not just quick, going out the door, you have to grab something to keep yourself warm. And when you think of the individuals that are not only served at the St. Francis House, but other agencies in our community, they don’t have the ability just to open a closet and grab a coat to be able to put on from last year.”

Coat that are new or slightly used are accepted as donations.

if you missed the chance to drop coats off at Lewis Drug today, you can take donations right to the St. Francis House on North Sherman Avenue.