Last Dakota Cash jackpot of the decade won in Huron

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The $453,995 Dakota Cash jackpot was won in Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Carlson’s Northside Service in Huron. The winning numbers were 10, 16, 24, 27 and 34.

The odds of hitting the jackpot were 1 in 324,632.

Prior to Saturday’s draw, the game’s jackpot was beginning to ascend to historic levels. December 28th’s total marked the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Saturday’s winner has yet to claim their prize. If you are the winner, sign the back of your ticket, go to a South Dakota Lottery office and you will receive your prize.

For more information on the game, click here.