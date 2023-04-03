PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The final public hearing for the proposed social studies standards in South Dakota schools is set for later this month in Pierre.

Registration for public comment is now open if you’d like to testify in-person or remotely for the meeting.

You may also provide written comments online as well.

This is the last of four public meetings regarding the proposed education standards and is set for April 17 at 9 a.m. at the Ramkota in Pierre.

For additional registration information, you can visit the Department of Education website.