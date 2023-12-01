SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Kingman, Arizona man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison on November 27, 2023 for his role in a meth conspiracy.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of South Dakota, 39-year-old Rusty James Driscoll was one of at least 17 co-conspirators involved in a large-scale methamphetamine conspiracy. This drug operation stretched from Mexico, Arizona and Louisiana before the drugs made their way into South Dakota.

Driscoll had a direct connection to import meth from a source in Mexico. He coordinated shipments of meth to co-conspirators in South Dakota and Louisiana, who then distributed it to

others in those areas.

At least 17 conspirators involved were previously indicted and sentenced. Of those, Christopher Daniels was sentenced to 30 years, Sean Gross was sentenced to 26 years and Jessica Johnson was sentenced to 14 years.

Daniels was personally responsible for distributing more than 120 pounds of meth in South Dakota.

Driscoll played a lead role in this conspiracy and was responsible for directing the quantities, prices, payments, and shipments of multiple multi-pound deliveries of meth to South Dakota and elsewhere.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS, SD Division of Criminal Investigation, SD Highway Patrol, and the Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Hodges prosecuted the case.