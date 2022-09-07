FORESTBURG, S.D. (KELO) — This time of year melons are coming out of fields and being sold at stands across KELOLAND. For some melon farmers, this year’s crop has been through a lot including severe weather and extreme heat.

Larsons’ Melons near Forestburg is up and running.

“We had a hail storm come through here July 5 and it was about a four-mile wide area,” co-owner Kelly Larson said.

Larson says it’s hard to recover and grow melons after heavy hail damage.

“I went out cultivated them two days after it hailed, and if you would have told me we’d have anything then, I would have told you that you’re crazy. They’re so vulnerable, melons, but yet they are hearty. They did come back,” Larson said.

Larsons’ Melons usually opens at the end of July, but this year they weren’t able to open until just two weeks ago.

“They’re sweeter than they’ve ever been I think because of the heat and the dry. A lot of people don’t realize that that’s what melons, that’s what they like, is the heat the and dryness. They’re a desert crop,” Larson said.

This is Corinne Clouser’s third time visiting the stand this year.

“It’s always really good watermelon and customer service is really good, too. So, yeah, it’s really good. It’s excellent. We’ve always had wonderful watermelon,” Corinne Clouser said.

“What’s really appreciative is like when they come through here like this young lady did and said, ‘You know, we just appreciate you so much being open and doing this.’ And a lot of people, they realize the hard work and the labor. A lot of people don’t. And it is,” Larson said.

And following a troublesome growing season, Larson is thankful to be open for business.

“We’ve been hailed out before. Hail has come like the 26th of August and wiped us out, well, there’s no more growing time after that, but this year was early enough, and although a lot of the stuff didn’t come back, a lot of it did,” Larson said.

Larson says they are going to start picking squash soon, as well as pumpkins when they’re ready, and the stand will be open daily 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. selling those also this fall.