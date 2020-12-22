Larson Family Foundation donating $90 million to 3 national charities

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Larson Family Foundation announced a $90 million donation to three national charities on Tuesday.

Dale Larson, former CEO of Larson Manufacturing and president of the Larson Family Foundation, announced Feeding America, Boys & Girls Club and Habitat for Humanity will each receive $30 million to support each organization’s mission.

“Now, the entire nation is suffering from the results of the pandemic crisis, economic recession and lack of mental health solutions,” Dale Larson said in a news release. “Because the needs are so extraordinarily high, we decided to expand our contributions nationally and do our part to help alleviate the problems of our fellow Americans. We are our brother’s and sister’s keeper.”

Larson Manufacturing opened a manufacturing plant in Brookings in 1964.