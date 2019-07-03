Largest firework display in South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Want to start your Fourth of July celebrations early? Watertown is starting their Independence Day Wednesday night.

KELOLAND’s Whitney Fowkes traveled to South Dakota’s fifth largest city to show you how preparations are going for the state’s largest firework display.

Watertown’s firework display is at the Terry Redlin Art Center to allow for more room, and more fireworks.

“This is our fourth annual firework show from the Redlin Art Center. We start things off with the art center being open all day at 5 o’clock food and beverage vendors are on the grounds selling all the wonderful festival foods. At 8-30 tonight we will have a Neil Diamond tribute show,”Julie Ranum, Executive Director Redlin Art Center, said.

Workers are getting ready for the show by wiring fireworks to a field module which is connected to the firing system.

“It’s all scripted to music, it’s all electronically fired. So, we have a script out here that we’re following; the guys out here are looking at the paper seeing what shell needs to go to what wire. Put it in the firing system and then all we have to do is press one button and the show will go,” Derek Miller, Chief Pyrotechnician, said.

Even with an electronic firing system, Lew’s Fireworks still has people where the fireworks are launched.

“I’ll have spotters out here just in case they need to put out a little spark here or there, but we’ll have spotters and the fire department will be here as well,”Derek Miller said.

The fireworks starts at dark, but residents have been preparing since daybreak.

“People have been bringing out chairs and blankets all morning. Come on out find a nice spot in the grass. There’s not a bad seat in the house,” Julie Ranum said.

Officials say as long as there isn’t severe weather, the show will go on.