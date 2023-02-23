SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State Dart Tournament is underway this week in Sioux Falls and judging by the numbers, the weather didn’t keep players away.

The competition goes back and forth at the Ramkota Exhibit Hall this week as dart player after dart player takes aim at hitting a bullseye.

Kerry Cuka of Wagner is one of them.

Don: How good are you?

Kerry: Not very good, I come for the fun and the friendships and the laughs, yes it’s nice to win don’t get me wrong, but it’s more important to have fun.

She’s got a point, because there’s plenty of that along with 136 dart boards.

The tournament director says the weather has had very little impact on the turnout, that’s because a lot of dart throwers had their sights set on getting here early.

In fact, there are over 3,200 players at this week’s tournament, some are considered the best in the world, who braved the elements just to be here to compete.

“We got here early at the front desk Monday night when we had people already calling ahead trying to get in early to make sure they were here and they weren’t playing until Thursday, so the impact for this town is awesome, they got here early just to make sure they could play in the state tournament, State Tournament Director Robert Tolliver said.

Krystal Kubal of Winner was one of those early birds.

“We came Monday, we were ready for this,” Kubal said.

She, like a lot of players, has been throwing for years.

“It’s fun, it’s competitive, and it’s kind of you on your own to earn those points and scores,” Kubal said.

This tournament, 501, is the largest tournament of its kind in the world.

“I think it’s a good family event, a lot of people come to see people they met years ago, this is our 38th year of having team events, a lot of these people have made all 38 years and love to come back and see old friends and make new ones and it just keeps on getting bigger,” Tolliver said.

The state tournament continues tomorrow and wraps up on Saturday.