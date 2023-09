SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple fire crews were called out at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9th for a large structure at the Kitchen and Bath Store warehouse in Tea. The fire is contained to one warehouse building.

Fire departments on the scene are from Sioux Falls, Crooks, Tea, Lennox, Harrisburg, Split Rock, Renner and Canton.

Everyone was evacuated and there are no injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we have more information.