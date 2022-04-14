RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City responded to a large structure fire near Merritt Road Thursday afternoon.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is just inside the Meade County line. Sturgis Road is closed on the Pennington County and Meade County sides.

A fire that started in a Cameron Ashley Building Products building spread to a second structure. It’s led to road closures in the area and some evacuations.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the KELOLAND LiveCam and the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s camera on the west side of Rapid City. More than an hour after the fire was first reported, KELOLAND News reporter Sydney Thorson says the smoke is still thick in the area.

Officials say there are downed power lines in the area and some evacuations along Saratoga Drive are taking place.

They are asking residents to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News online and on-air for more updates.