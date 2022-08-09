SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night that left one person dead.

In a release sent Tuesday night, Sioux Falls Police say they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at W. 12th St. and S. Williams Ave at 5:37.

Authorities say that during the traffic stop, at least one person in the vehicle shot at officers.

Law enforcement returned fire and hit and killed one of the subjects.

More details on the shooting are expected during tomorrow’s press briefing.