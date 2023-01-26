Updated at 2:00 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now.

A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police cars.

In an email to KELOLAND News, Sioux Falls Police Officer Sam Clemmens said the incident was a follow-up from an earlier crime. He was not able to provide further information as of 1:50 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. State with KELOLAND News both on-air and online for more details as they become available.