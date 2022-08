Police presence near Covell Avenue and West Madison Street in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence near the intersection of Covell Avenue and West Madison Street in Sioux Falls.

KELOLAND News has a crew on the scene. They say there is a large amount of Sioux Falls Police and the SWAT Team at the scene.

SWAT vehichle near Covell Avenue and West Madison Street in Sioux Falls.

No details of the incident have been released at this point.

