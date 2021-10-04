Large grass fire burning in northern Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City emergency crews are on the scene of a large grass fire.

The fire is burning west of Haines Avenue and Auburn Drive, according to social media posts from Rapid City Police. It started around 1:30 p.m. mountain time.

Deadwood Avenue, north of Interstate 90 has been closed because of the fire, Pennington County Emergency Management said in a Twitter post.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson reports homes in the Marvel Mountain neighborhood are being evacuated.

Courtesy: Rapid City Police Department

Grassfire smoke in northern Rapid City | Courtesy Rapid City Police Department

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow fire crews to do their work. Onlookers have been crowding roads in the area and authorities don’t want the response to be slowed down by unnecessary traffic.

Shortly after 3 p.m. MT, Rapid City Fire shared that the fire is being fought from the air as well.

Air resources are on scene assisting with the fire off of Haines Ave. pic.twitter.com/CWAlW7csF0 — Rapid City Fire Dept (@RapidCityFire) October 4, 2021

The grassland fire danger for the area was Very High as of Monday afternoon.

Look for updates to be included in this story as new details are confirmed.